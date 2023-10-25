The Utah Jazz face the Sacramento Kings at Delta Center on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and KJZZ.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jazz vs. Kings matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and KJZZ

NBCS-CA and KJZZ Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Jazz vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-1.5) - -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game last season (posting 120.7 points per game, first in league, and allowing 118.1 per contest, 25th in NBA) and had a +217 scoring differential.

The Jazz had a -77 scoring differential last season, putting up 117.1 points per game (seventh in the league) and giving up 118 (24th in the NBA).

Sacramento went 45-37-0 ATS last season.

Utah compiled a 48-34-0 record against the spread last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +25000 +15000 - Kings +5000 +2500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.