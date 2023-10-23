Will Jauan Jennings Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 7?
Will Jauan Jennings score a touchdown when the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings play in Week 7 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.
Will Jauan Jennings score a touchdown against the Vikings?
Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a TD)
- Jennings' seven catches (on 12 targets) have netted him 127 yards (25.4 per game).
- Jennings does not have a TD reception this year in five games.
Jauan Jennings Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|3
|2
|51
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|3
|2
|31
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|19
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|4
|2
|26
|0
