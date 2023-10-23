San Francisco 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings will face the Minnesota Vikings and their 17th-ranked passing defense in Week 7, starting at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Jennings has seven receptions for 127 yards so far this season. He's been targeted 12 times, producing 25.4 yards per game.

Jennings vs. the Vikings

Jennings vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Minnesota in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Minnesota has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 218.8 passing yards the Vikings allow per contest makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this year, the Vikings have surrendered nine passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 24th in the NFL.

Jauan Jennings Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-115)

Jennings Receiving Insights

In three of five games this season, Jennings has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Jennings has received 7.3% of his team's 164 passing attempts this season (12 targets).

He has picked up 10.6 yards per target (127 yards on 12 targets).

Having played five games this year, Jennings has not tallied a TD reception.

Jennings' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/21/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/10/2023 Week 1 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

