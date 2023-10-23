Will George Kittle score a touchdown when the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings come together in Week 7 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will George Kittle score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13 if he scores a TD)

Kittle has reeled in 18 passes on 25 targets for 216 yards and three scores, averaging 36 yards per game.

Kittle has one game with a touchdown catch this season (out of six). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

George Kittle Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 6 3 19 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 3 30 0 Week 3 Giants 9 7 90 0 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 9 0 Week 5 Cowboys 4 3 67 3 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 1 0

