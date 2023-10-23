San Francisco 49ers receiver George Kittle will face the Minnesota Vikings and their 17th-ranked passing defense in Week 7, with kickoff at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Kittle has totaled 216 receiving yards on 18 catches with three touchdowns this season, averaging 36.0 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kittle and the 49ers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kittle vs. the Vikings

Kittle vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 13 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 13 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Minnesota in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Minnesota has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Kittle will square off against the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this week. The Vikings concede 218.8 passing yards per game.

The Vikings' defense ranks 24th in the NFL by conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (nine total passing TDs).

Watch 49ers vs Vikings on Fubo!

George Kittle Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kittle with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kittle Receiving Insights

Kittle has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in six games this year.

Kittle has received 15.2% of his team's 164 passing attempts this season (25 targets).

He has 216 receiving yards on 25 targets to rank 34th in league play with 8.6 yards per target.

Kittle has one game with a touchdown catch this season (out of six). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

He has 13.6% of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Kittle has been targeted three times in the red zone (12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kittle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 67 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/21/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 7 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.