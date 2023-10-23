Deebo Samuel did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 7 contest against the Minnesota Vikings starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Take a look at Samuel's stats below.

Rep Deebo Samuel and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the air, Samuel has been targeted 32 times, with season stats of 302 yards on 20 receptions (15.1 per catch) and one TD. He also has 18 carries for 95 yards one touchdown.

Keep an eye on Samuel's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Deebo Samuel Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the 49ers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 7 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: October 23, 2023

October 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Samuel 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 32 20 302 164 1 15.1

Samuel Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 7 5 55 0 Week 2 @Rams 9 6 63 0 Week 3 Giants 12 6 129 1 Week 4 Cardinals 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 3 3 55 0 Week 6 @Browns 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.