Will Deebo Samuel Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Deebo Samuel did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 7 contest against the Minnesota Vikings starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Take a look at Samuel's stats below.
In the air, Samuel has been targeted 32 times, with season stats of 302 yards on 20 receptions (15.1 per catch) and one TD. He also has 18 carries for 95 yards one touchdown.
Deebo Samuel Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the 49ers.
49ers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Samuel 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|32
|20
|302
|164
|1
|15.1
Samuel Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|7
|5
|55
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|9
|6
|63
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|12
|6
|129
|1
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|3
|3
|55
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|1
|0
|0
|0
