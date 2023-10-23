When the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings square off in Week 7 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Christian McCaffrey get into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Christian McCaffrey score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: -208 (Bet $20.80 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

McCaffrey has churned out a team-high 553 rushing yards (92.2 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

McCaffrey has tacked on 23 catches for 177 yards (29.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

McCaffrey has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this year. He has scored on the ground in five games in all.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Christian McCaffrey Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 22 152 1 3 17 0 Week 2 @Rams 20 116 1 3 19 0 Week 3 Giants 18 85 1 5 34 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 106 3 7 71 1 Week 5 Cowboys 19 51 1 2 27 0 Week 6 @Browns 11 43 0 3 9 1

