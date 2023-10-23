Will Christian McCaffrey Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christian McCaffrey did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Take a look at McCaffrey's stats below.
McCaffrey has season stats which include 553 rushing yards on 110 carries (5 per attempt) and seven touchdowns, plus 23 receptions on 27 targets for 177 yards.
Christian McCaffrey Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Oblique
- No other running back is on the injury list for the 49ers.
49ers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
McCaffrey 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|110
|553
|7
|5
|27
|23
|177
|2
McCaffrey Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|22
|152
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|20
|116
|1
|3
|19
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|18
|85
|1
|5
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|20
|106
|3
|7
|71
|1
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|19
|51
|1
|2
|27
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|11
|43
|0
|3
|9
|1
