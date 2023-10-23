With the San Francisco 49ers squaring off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Brock Purdy a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Brock Purdy score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a TD)

This season Purdy has rushed for 31 yards on 15 carries (5.2 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Purdy has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this year.

Brock Purdy Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Steelers 19 29 220 2 0 3 20 0 Week 2 @Rams 17 25 206 0 0 3 5 1 Week 3 Giants 25 37 310 2 0 4 -1 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 21 283 1 0 2 0 1 Week 5 Cowboys 17 24 252 4 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Browns 12 27 125 1 1 3 7 0

