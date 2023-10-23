San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will face the Minnesota Vikings and their 17th-ranked passing defense in Week 7, starting at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Purdy has compiled 1,396 passing yards (232.7 per game) and a 67.5% completion percentage this season, passing for 10 TDs with one INT. Purdy has contributed on the ground, too, with 31 yards (5.2 per game) on 15 carries and two TDs.

Purdy vs. the Vikings

Purdy vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games Minnesota has allowed one opposing player to rack up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Vikings have given up five players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Minnesota has allowed three players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Vikings have allowed at least three TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The pass defense of the Vikings is giving up 218.8 yards per game this year, which ranks 17th in the NFL.

So far this year, the Vikings have surrendered nine passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 24th in NFL play.

Brock Purdy Passing Props vs. the Vikings

Passing Yards: 233.5 (-115)

233.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-105)

Purdy Passing Insights

Purdy has gone over his passing yards total three times this year (50.0%).

The 49ers have passed 45.3% of the time and run 54.7% this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Purdy is No. 2 in the league averaging 8.6 yards per attempt (1,396 total yards passing).

Purdy has thrown for a touchdown in five of six games this year, with more than one TD pass three times.

He has 54.5% of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (12).

Purdy has passed 25 times out of his 163 total attempts while in the red zone (35.7% of his team's red zone plays).

Purdy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 12-for-27 / 125 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 17-for-24 / 252 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 20-for-21 / 283 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 9/21/2023 Week 3 25-for-37 / 310 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 9/17/2023 Week 2 17-for-25 / 206 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 1 TD

