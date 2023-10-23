With the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Brandon Aiyuk a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Aiyuk will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Brandon Aiyuk score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13 if he scores a TD)

Aiyuk's 454 receiving yards is tops on the 49ers. He has been targeted 37 times, and has 25 catches plus two touchdowns (90.8 yards per game).

Aiyuk has one game with a touchdown catch this season (out of five). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

Brandon Aiyuk Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 8 8 129 2 Week 2 @Rams 6 3 43 0 Week 4 Cardinals 6 6 148 0 Week 5 Cowboys 7 4 58 0 Week 6 @Browns 10 4 76 0

Rep Brandon Aiyuk with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.