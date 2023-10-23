Brandon Aiyuk Week 7 Preview vs. the Vikings
Brandon Aiyuk will be running routes against the 17th-ranked passing defense in the league when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.
Aiyuk has a team-best 454 yards receiving on 25 grabs (on 37 targets) with two TDs this campaign, averaging 90.8 yards per game.
Aiyuk vs. the Vikings
- Aiyuk vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 91 REC YPG / REC TD
- Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Minnesota in the 2023 season.
- The Vikings have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.
- Minnesota has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.
- The 218.8 passing yards the Vikings allow per contest makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.
- The Vikings have the No. 24 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up nine this season (1.5 per game).
Brandon Aiyuk Receiving Props vs. the Vikings
- Receiving Yards: 69.5 (-115)
Aiyuk Receiving Insights
- Aiyuk, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of five games this season.
- Aiyuk has received 22.6% of his team's 164 passing attempts this season (37 targets).
- He has been targeted 37 times, averaging 12.3 yards per target (eighth in NFL).
- In one of five games this season, Aiyuk has posted a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.
- He has 9.1% of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (two).
- With three red zone targets, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
Aiyuk's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Browns
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|10 TAR / 4 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cardinals
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|6 TAR / 6 REC / 148 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Rams
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|9/10/2023
|Week 1
|8 TAR / 8 REC / 129 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
