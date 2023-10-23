Brandon Aiyuk will be running routes against the 17th-ranked passing defense in the league when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Aiyuk has a team-best 454 yards receiving on 25 grabs (on 37 targets) with two TDs this campaign, averaging 90.8 yards per game.

Aiyuk vs. the Vikings

Aiyuk vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 91 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 91 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Minnesota in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Minnesota has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 218.8 passing yards the Vikings allow per contest makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Vikings have the No. 24 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up nine this season (1.5 per game).

Brandon Aiyuk Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 69.5 (-115)

Aiyuk Receiving Insights

Aiyuk, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of five games this season.

Aiyuk has received 22.6% of his team's 164 passing attempts this season (37 targets).

He has been targeted 37 times, averaging 12.3 yards per target (eighth in NFL).

In one of five games this season, Aiyuk has posted a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

He has 9.1% of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With three red zone targets, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

Aiyuk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 4 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 6 REC / 148 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/10/2023 Week 1 8 TAR / 8 REC / 129 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

