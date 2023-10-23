The Minnesota Vikings (2-4) are 6.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Monday, October 23, 2023 against the San Francisco 49ers (5-1). A point total of 44 has been set for this game.

49ers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-6.5) 44 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-7) 44 -310 +250 Bet on this game with FanDuel

San Francisco vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: ABC/ESPN

49ers vs. Vikings Betting Insights

San Francisco has a 4-1-1 record against the spread this season.

The 49ers have won twice ATS (2-1-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or more this season.

San Francisco games have hit the over on three of six occasions (50%).

Minnesota has won twice against the spread this season.

One Minnesota game (out of six) has gone over the point total this year.

49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Brandon Aiyuk - - - - 65.5 (-118) - George Kittle - - - - 43.5 (-115) - Brock Purdy 236.5 (-115) - - - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

