49ers vs. Vikings Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
The Minnesota Vikings (2-4) are 6.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Monday, October 23, 2023 against the San Francisco 49ers (5-1). A point total of 44 has been set for this game.
As the 49ers ready for this matchup against the Vikings, check out their betting insights and trends. The Vikings' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they face the 49ers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
49ers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-6.5)
|44
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|49ers (-7)
|44
|-310
|+250
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 7 Odds
- Click here for Steelers vs Rams
- Click here for Browns vs Colts
- Click here for Cardinals vs Seahawks
- Click here for Falcons vs Buccaneers
- Click here for Bills vs Patriots
San Francisco vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
49ers vs. Vikings Betting Insights
- San Francisco has a 4-1-1 record against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have won twice ATS (2-1-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or more this season.
- San Francisco games have hit the over on three of six occasions (50%).
- Minnesota has won twice against the spread this season.
- One Minnesota game (out of six) has gone over the point total this year.
49ers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Brandon Aiyuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|65.5 (-118)
|-
|George Kittle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|43.5 (-115)
|-
|Brock Purdy
|236.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.