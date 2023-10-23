49ers vs. Vikings Injury Report — Week 7
Peruse the injury report for the San Francisco 49ers (5-1), which currently has seven players listed, as the 49ers ready for their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (2-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday, October 23 at 8:15 PM .
Watch the 49ers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The 49ers played the Cleveland Browns in their last game, losing 19-17.
Their last time out, the Vikings deefated the Chicago Bears 19-13.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Oblique
|Questionable
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|Shoulder
|Out
|Trent Williams
|OT
|Ankle
|Doubtful
|Aaron Banks
|OL
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Isaiah Oliver
|CB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|George Odum
|S
|Quadricep
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Patrick Jones II
|OLB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Oblique
|Questionable
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Ezra Cleveland
|OG
|Foot
|Out
49ers vs. Vikings Game Info
- When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the 49ers or the Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
49ers Season Insights
- The 49ers have been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking fifth-best in total offense (371.3 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (278.0 yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers have been shining on both offense and defense, ranking second-best in scoring offense (30.7 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (14.5 points allowed per game).
- The 49ers rank 13th in pass offense (223.0 passing yards per game) and ninth in pass defense (197.8 passing yards allowed per game) this season.
- San Francisco has been finding success on both offense and defense in the running game, ranking second-best in rushing offense (148.3 rushing yards per game) and third-best in rushing defense (80.2 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers own the best turnover margin in the NFL at +8, forcing 11 turnovers (eighth in NFL) while turning it over three times (first in NFL).
49ers vs. Vikings Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-7)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-300), Vikings (+240)
- Total: 43 points
Sign up to live bet on the 49ers-Vikings matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.