Peruse the injury report for the San Francisco 49ers (5-1), which currently has seven players listed, as the 49ers ready for their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (2-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday, October 23 at 8:15 PM .

The 49ers played the Cleveland Browns in their last game, losing 19-17.

Their last time out, the Vikings deefated the Chicago Bears 19-13.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Christian McCaffrey RB Oblique Questionable Deebo Samuel WR Shoulder Out Trent Williams OT Ankle Doubtful Aaron Banks OL Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Dre Greenlaw LB Hamstring Questionable Isaiah Oliver CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice George Odum S Quadricep Full Participation In Practice

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Patrick Jones II OLB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Akayleb Evans CB Oblique Questionable Jalen Nailor WR Hamstring Questionable Ezra Cleveland OG Foot Out

49ers vs. Vikings Game Info

When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: ABC/ESPN

49ers Season Insights

The 49ers have been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking fifth-best in total offense (371.3 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (278.0 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have been shining on both offense and defense, ranking second-best in scoring offense (30.7 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (14.5 points allowed per game).

The 49ers rank 13th in pass offense (223.0 passing yards per game) and ninth in pass defense (197.8 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

San Francisco has been finding success on both offense and defense in the running game, ranking second-best in rushing offense (148.3 rushing yards per game) and third-best in rushing defense (80.2 rushing yards allowed per game).

The 49ers own the best turnover margin in the NFL at +8, forcing 11 turnovers (eighth in NFL) while turning it over three times (first in NFL).

49ers vs. Vikings Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-7)

49ers (-7) Moneyline: 49ers (-300), Vikings (+240)

49ers (-300), Vikings (+240) Total: 43 points

