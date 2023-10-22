The Chicago Bears (1-5) host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Raiders and Bears betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.

Raiders vs. Bears Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Soldier Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raiders 2.5 37.5 -145 +120

Raiders vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

Las Vegas Raiders

The average point total in Las Vegas' outings this year is 44.8, 7.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Raiders have compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Raiders are 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).

Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Chicago Bears

Bears games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 37.5 points in five of six outings.

The average total for Chicago games this season has been 44.2, 6.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bears have covered the spread one time this season (1-4-1).

This season, the Bears have been the underdog five times and won one of those games.

Chicago has a record of 1-3 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

Raiders vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Raiders 16.7 25 21.8 21 44.8 4 6 Bears 21.3 17 29.3 29 44.2 5 6

Raiders vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends

Raiders

In its last three contests, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Las Vegas has not hit the over in its past three contests.

The Raiders have a negative point differential on the season (-31 total points, -5.1 per game), as do the Bears (-48 total points, -8 per game).

Bears

In its last three games, Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Bears have gone over the total twice in their past three contests.

The Raiders have a negative point differential on the season (-31 total points, -5.1 per game), as do the Bears (-48 total points, -8 per game).

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 43.5 46 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 23 26 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.2 44 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 23.3 25.7 ATS Record 1-4-1 0-2-1 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

