Raiders vs. Bears: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bears (1-5) host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
Raiders and Bears betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.
Raiders vs. Bears Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
Raiders vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats
Las Vegas Raiders
- The average point total in Las Vegas' outings this year is 44.8, 7.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Raiders have compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Raiders are 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
Chicago Bears
- Bears games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 37.5 points in five of six outings.
- The average total for Chicago games this season has been 44.2, 6.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bears have covered the spread one time this season (1-4-1).
- This season, the Bears have been the underdog five times and won one of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 1-3 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.
Raiders vs. Bears Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Raiders
|16.7
|25
|21.8
|21
|44.8
|4
|6
|Bears
|21.3
|17
|29.3
|29
|44.2
|5
|6
Raiders vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends
Raiders
- In its last three contests, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- Las Vegas has not hit the over in its past three contests.
- The Raiders have a negative point differential on the season (-31 total points, -5.1 per game), as do the Bears (-48 total points, -8 per game).
Bears
- In its last three games, Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- The Bears have gone over the total twice in their past three contests.
- The Raiders have a negative point differential on the season (-31 total points, -5.1 per game), as do the Bears (-48 total points, -8 per game).
Raiders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.8
|43.5
|46
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|23
|26
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-5-0
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.2
|44
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|23.3
|25.7
|ATS Record
|1-4-1
|0-2-1
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|0-2
|1-2
