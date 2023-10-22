The Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) visit the Chicago Bears (1-5) at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Bears

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Raiders Insights

The Raiders put up 16.7 points per game, 12.6 fewer than the Bears allow per matchup (29.3).

The Raiders average 292.3 yards per game, 64.5 fewer yards than the 356.8 the Bears allow per outing.

This season, Las Vegas rushes for 16 fewer yards per game (73.5) than Chicago allows per outing (89.5).

The Raiders have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Raiders Away Performance

The Raiders score fewer points in road games (14.7 per game) than they do overall (16.7), and allow more (26 per game) than overall (21.8).

The Raiders accumulate 255 yards per game on the road (37.3 fewer than overall), and give up 338.3 away from home (23 more than overall).

The Raiders accumulate 64 rushing yards per game in away games (9.5 fewer than overall), and allow 144 in road games (22.3 more than overall).

The Raiders successfully convert fewer third downs on the road (31%) than they do overall (36.6%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs away from home (44.7%) than overall (42.9%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 at Los Angeles L 24-17 CBS 10/9/2023 Green Bay W 17-13 ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 New England W 21-17 CBS 10/22/2023 at Chicago - FOX 10/30/2023 at Detroit - ABC/ESPN 11/5/2023 New York - FOX 11/12/2023 New York - NBC

