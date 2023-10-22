The Chicago Bears (1-5) will look to upset the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Soldier Field. The spread predicts a close game, with the Raiders favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 38 points.

If you're going to place some in-game bets on the Raiders' upcoming game versus the Bears, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Sign up to live bet on the Raiders-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Raiders vs Bears on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Raiders have had the lead two times, have been behind one time, and have been tied three times.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 5.2 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up five points on average in the first quarter.

The Bears have led two times and have been behind four times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in four games.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.8 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Bears have won the second quarter in two games, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In six games this year, the Raiders have won the third quarter one time, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Las Vegas is averaging one points in the third quarter (31st-ranked) this year. It is allowing 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

The Raiders have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in two games.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.7 points on average in that quarter.

After six games this season, the Bears have lost the fourth quarter one time and outscored their opponent five times.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Raiders vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In six games this year, the Raiders have been winning after the first half two times (2-0 in those games) and have been behind after the first half four times (1-3).

Through six games this year, the Bears have led after the first half two times and have been losing after the first half four times.

2nd Half

In six games this year, the Raiders have been outscored in the second half three times (2-1 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (1-2).

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 6.8 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 9.3 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Bears have won the second half in three games, lost the second half in two games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Rep the Raiders or the Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.