Best Bets, Odds for the Raiders vs. Bears Game – Week 7
Best bets are available for when the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) visit the Chicago Bears (1-5) at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
When is Raiders vs. Bears?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Raiders to walk away with the win, but the model spread (4.3) is 1.8 points further in their direction.
- The Raiders have a 58.7% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Raiders have been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.
- Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -142 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- This season, the Bears have been the underdog five times and won one of those games.
- Chicago is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Las Vegas (-2.5)
- The Raiders have put together a record of 3-2-1 against the spread this season.
- Las Vegas has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- The Bears have covered the spread one time in six games with a set spread.
- Chicago has an ATS record of 1-3-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (38)
- These two teams average a combined 38 points per game (including the postseason), which equals the over/under set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 13.1 more points per game (51.1) than this matchup's total of 38 points.
- The Raiders have combined with their opponent to hit the over in one of six games with a set total (16.7%).
- In the Bears' six games with a set total, five have hit the over (83.3%).
Brian Hoyer Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|1
|102.0
|0
D'Onta Foreman Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|2
|40.5
|0
|5.0
|0
