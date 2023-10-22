Best bets are available for when the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) visit the Chicago Bears (1-5) at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Raiders vs. Bears? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Raiders vs. Bears?

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Raiders to walk away with the win, but the model spread (4.3) is 1.8 points further in their direction.

The Raiders have a 58.7% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Raiders have been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.

Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -142 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

This season, the Bears have been the underdog five times and won one of those games.

Chicago is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Raiders or Bears? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Las Vegas (-2.5)



Las Vegas (-2.5) The Raiders have put together a record of 3-2-1 against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Bears have covered the spread one time in six games with a set spread.

Chicago has an ATS record of 1-3-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Raiders vs. Bears matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38)



Over (38) These two teams average a combined 38 points per game (including the postseason), which equals the over/under set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 13.1 more points per game (51.1) than this matchup's total of 38 points.

The Raiders have combined with their opponent to hit the over in one of six games with a set total (16.7%).

In the Bears' six games with a set total, five have hit the over (83.3%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Brian Hoyer Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs 1 102.0 0

D'Onta Foreman Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 2 40.5 0 5.0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.