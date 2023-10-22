Today's Ligue 1 schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is Stade Rennes squaring off against FC Lorient.

In terms of live coverage, we've got what you need to know about today's Ligue 1 action here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch FC Lorient vs Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes travels to play FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

Favorite: Stade Rennes (-110)

Stade Rennes (-110) Underdog: FC Lorient (+295)

FC Lorient (+295) Draw: (+275)

Watch FC Nantes vs Montpellier HSC

Montpellier HSC travels to match up with FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Montpellier HSC (+140)

Montpellier HSC (+140) Underdog: FC Nantes (+195)

FC Nantes (+195) Draw: (+255)

Watch Toulouse FC vs Stade Reims

Stade Reims is on the road to play Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Stade Reims (+150)

Stade Reims (+150) Underdog: Toulouse FC (+185)

Toulouse FC (+185) Draw: (+245)

Watch Lille OSC vs Stade Brest 29

Stade Brest 29 makes the trip to face Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Favorite: Lille OSC (-125)

Lille OSC (-125) Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+370)

Stade Brest 29 (+370) Draw: (+265)

Watch AS Monaco vs FC Metz

FC Metz travels to face AS Monaco at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

Favorite: AS Monaco (-290)

AS Monaco (-290) Underdog: FC Metz (+700)

FC Metz (+700) Draw: (+475)

Watch Olympique Lyon vs Clermont Foot 63

Clermont Foot 63 is on the road to take on Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

Favorite: Olympique Lyon (-130)

Olympique Lyon (-130) Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+340)

Clermont Foot 63 (+340) Draw: (+300)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.