Josh Jacobs has a difficult matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Chicago Bears in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears concede 89.5 rushing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

On the ground, Jacobs has recorded a team-best 312 rushing yards on 107 carries (52 ypg). He has two rushing touchdowns. Jacobs also has grabbed 25 passes for 209 yards (34.8 ypg).

Jacobs vs. the Bears

Jacobs vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 48 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 48 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Bears in the 2023 season.

Chicago has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Bears have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The 89.5 rushing yards the Bears give up per game makes them the eighth-ranked rush defense in the NFL this season.

The Bears have the No. 13 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, conceding four this season (0.7 per game).

Josh Jacobs Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 72.5 (-115)

Jacobs Rushing Insights

Jacobs has gone over his rushing yards total once in six opportunities this season.

The Raiders, who are 25th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.0% of the time while running 43.0%.

He has carried the ball in 107 of his team's 148 total rushing attempts this season (72.3%).

Jacobs has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has two total touchdowns this season (20.0% of his team's 10 offensive TDs).

He has 23 carries in the red zone (71.9% of his team's 32 red zone rushes).

Josh Jacobs Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-111)

Jacobs Receiving Insights

Jacobs, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of six games this season.

Jacobs has been targeted on 35 of his team's 196 passing attempts this season (17.9% target share).

He has 209 receiving yards on 35 targets to rank 107th in league play with six yards per target.

Jacobs does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

With four red zone targets, Jacobs has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

Jacobs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 25 ATT / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 20 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 58 YDS / 1 TD 11 TAR / 8 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 17 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs

