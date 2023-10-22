Will Jimmy Garoppolo Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jimmy Garoppolo did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders play the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. All of Garoppolo's stats can be found on this page.
Rep Jimmy Garoppolo and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Garoppolo's season stats include 1,079 passing yards (215.8 per game). He is 100-for-147 (68.0%), with seven touchdown passes and eight interceptions, and has 18 carries for 27 yards.
Keep an eye on Garoppolo's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jimmy Garoppolo Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 7 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Josh Allen
- Click Here for Quintin Morris
- Click Here for Damien Harris
- Click Here for Dawson Knox
- Click Here for Travis Homer
Raiders vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Garoppolo 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|100
|147
|68.0%
|1,079
|7
|8
|7.3
|18
|27
|0
Garoppolo Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|20
|26
|200
|2
|1
|9
|11
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|16
|24
|185
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|28
|44
|324
|2
|3
|2
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|22
|31
|208
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|14
|22
|162
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.