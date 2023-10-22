Should you wager on Jakobi Meyers getting into the end zone in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 7 matchup versus the Chicago Bears, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Jakobi Meyers score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: -104 (Bet $10.40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Meyers has put up 335 yards (on 30 catches) with four TDs. He's been targeted 43 times, producing 67 yards per game.

Meyers has had a touchdown catch in three of five games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Jakobi Meyers Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 10 9 81 2 Week 3 Steelers 12 7 85 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Packers 10 7 75 1 Week 6 Patriots 7 5 61 1

