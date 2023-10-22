Jakobi Meyers will be running routes against the fourth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Las Vegas Raiders take on the Chicago Bears in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Meyers' 30 receptions are good enough for 335 yards (67 per game) and four TDs so far this year. He has been targeted on 43 occasions.

Meyers vs. the Bears

Meyers vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 34 REC YPG / REC TD

Chicago has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 11 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 267.3 passing yards the Bears give up per game makes them the 29th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Bears' defense is ranked 31st in the league with 13 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Jakobi Meyers Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 48.5 (-115)

Meyers Receiving Insights

Meyers, in four of five games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Meyers has received 21.9% of his team's 196 passing attempts this season (43 targets).

He is averaging 7.8 yards per target (49th in league play), racking up 335 yards on 43 passes thrown his way.

Meyers has hauled in a touchdown pass in three of five games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored four of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (40.0%).

With nine red zone targets, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 27.3% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

Meyers' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 5 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 7 REC / 75 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 7 REC / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 TAR / 9 REC / 81 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

