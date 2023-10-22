Davante Adams vs. Greg Stroman: Week 7 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:39 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
When the Las Vegas Raiders clash with the Chicago Bears in Week 7, Davante Adams will face a Bears pass defense featuring Greg Stroman. For more stats and insights on this matchup, continue reading.
Raiders vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears
|65.1
|10.9
|11
|49
|10.43
Davante Adams vs. Greg Stroman Insights
Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense
- Davante Adams' team-high 471 yards as a receiver have come on 39 receptions (out of 59 targets) with three touchdowns.
- In terms of passing yards, Las Vegas has 1,313 (218.8 per game), 12th in the league.
- The Raiders' scoring average on offense ranks just 25th in the league, at 16.7 points per game.
- Las Vegas averages 32.7 pass attempts per contest this year, ranking it 22nd in the league.
- In the red zone, the Raiders air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 33 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50.8% red-zone pass rate), which ranks third in the NFL.
Greg Stroman & the Bears' Defense
- Greg Stroman has a team-leading one interception to go along with 19 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago's defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks third-to-last in the league with 1,604 passing yards allowed (267.3 per game).
- The Bears' defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 29th in the league with 176 points allowed (29.3 per game).
- Chicago has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.
- The Bears have given up a touchdown pass to 11 players this season.
Davante Adams vs. Greg Stroman Advanced Stats
|Davante Adams
|Greg Stroman
|Rec. Targets
|59
|15
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|39
|1
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.1
|13
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|471
|19
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|78.5
|4.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|110
|3
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|14
|1
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|1
|Interceptions
