In the Week 7 tilt between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Davante Adams get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Davante Adams score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: -149 (Bet $14.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Adams' team-leading 471 yards receiving (78.5 per game) have come on 39 catches (59 targets) and he has scored three touchdowns.

Adams has a touchdown catch in two games this year (out of six), and he scored multiple times in one game.

Davante Adams Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills 8 6 84 1 Week 3 Steelers 20 13 172 2 Week 4 @Chargers 13 8 75 0 Week 5 Packers 4 4 45 0 Week 6 Patriots 5 2 29 0

