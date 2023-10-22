Davante Adams will be up against the fourth-worst passing defense in the league when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Chicago Bears in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Adams' 39 grabs (on 59 targets) have netted him a team-leading 471 yards (78.5 per game) and three TDs so far this year.

Adams vs. the Bears

Adams vs the Bears (since 2021): 2 GP / 105 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 105 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has allowed one opposing receiver to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 11 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Bears is giving up 267.3 yards per contest this year, which ranks 29th in the NFL.

The Bears have the No. 31 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 13 this season (2.2 per game).

Davante Adams Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 67.5 (-111)

Adams Receiving Insights

In 33.3% of his opportunities (two times in six games), Adams has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Adams has received 30.1% of his team's 196 passing attempts this season (59 targets).

He has 471 receiving yards on 59 targets to rank 44th in NFL play with eight yards per target.

Adams has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of six), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has 30.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Adams has been targeted 14 times in the red zone (42.4% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts).

Adams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 13 TAR / 8 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 20 TAR / 13 REC / 172 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 84 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

