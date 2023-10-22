Should you wager on Austin Hooper hitting paydirt in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Austin Hooper score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Hooper has caught eight passes on nine targets for 81 yards, averaging 16.2 yards per game.

Hooper does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Austin Hooper Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 1 1 20 0 Week 2 @Bills 2 2 20 0 Week 4 @Chargers 2 1 11 0 Week 5 Packers 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 19 0

