William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights will play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Thinking about a wager on Karlsson in the Golden Knights-Blackhawks game? Use our stats and information below.

William Karlsson vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson has averaged 15:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

In one of five games this year, Karlsson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of five games this season, Karlsson has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Karlsson has posted an assist in a game three times this season in five games played, including multiple assists once.

Karlsson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 13 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 5 Games 3 5 Points 2 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

