Should you bet on William Karlsson to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will William Karlsson score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Karlsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Karlsson has no points on the power play.

Karlsson's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 13 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

