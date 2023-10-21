Can we count on William Carrier scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Carrier score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carrier 2022-23 stats and insights

Carrier scored in 15 of 56 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

Carrier produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 1.5 shots per game, sinking 13.6% of them.

Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Blackhawks conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th in league action.

The Blackhawks secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.