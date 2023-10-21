With the college football season heading into Week 8, the schedule includes six games that feature teams from the MAC. To ensure you catch all of the action, see the piece below for info on how to watch.

MAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Western Michigan Broncos at Ohio Bobcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Akron Zips at Bowling Green Falcons 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Michigan Eagles at Northern Illinois Huskies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Central Michigan Chippewas at Ball State Cardinals 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Buffalo Bulls at Kent State Golden Flashes 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Toledo Rockets at Miami (OH) RedHawks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

