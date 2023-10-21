The UNLV Rebels (5-1) host the Colorado State Rams (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between MWC rivals at Allegiant Stadium. Colorado State is a 7.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 62.5.

UNLV ranks 78th in scoring defense this year (26.8 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in the FBS with 37.5 points per game. Colorado State's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, surrendering 462.3 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst. On offense, it ranks 45th with 423.5 total yards per contest.

UNLV vs. Colorado State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: MW Network

UNLV vs Colorado State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UNLV -7.5 -115 -105 62.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

UNLV Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Rebels' offense fail to produce, ranking fifth-worst in the FBS in total yards (487.3 total yards per game). They rank 75th defensively (383 total yards allowed per contest).

From an offensive perspective, the Rebels have been top-25 over the last three games with 44.7 points per game (seventh-best). They haven't fared as well on defense, with 25 points allowed per game (16th-worst) over that stretch.

Over the last three games, UNLV ranks -34-worst in passing offense (196.3 passing yards per game) and -83-worst in passing defense (275 passing yards per game allowed).

The Rebels rank 58th in the FBS with 108 rushing yards allowed per game on defense over the last three contests, but they've really been finding success on offense, as they rank fifth-best with 291 rushing yards per game during that period.

The Rebels have covered the spread in their last three games, and went 3-0 overall.

UNLV has hit the over in each of its past three contests.

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

UNLV has gone 5-0-0 ATS this season.

The Rebels have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

UNLV has hit the over in four of its five games with a set total (80%).

UNLV has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

UNLV has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rebels' implied win probability is 75.0%.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has 958 yards passing for UNLV, completing 62.2% of his passes and throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 147 rushing yards (24.5 ypg) on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Vincent Davis has 327 rushing yards on 52 carries with two touchdowns.

Jai'Den Thomas has carried the ball 60 times for 297 yards (49.5 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Ricky White's team-high 483 yards as a receiver have come on 31 catches (out of 49 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 206 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Senika McKie has been the target of 23 passes and racked up 11 grabs for 128 yards, an average of 21.3 yards per contest.

Jeffae Williams has racked up 2.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording five TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.

Jackson Woodard, UNLV's top tackler, has 42 tackles and one interception this year.

Johnathan Baldwin has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 22 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two passes defended to his name.

