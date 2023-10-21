The UNLV Rebels (5-1) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Colorado State Rams (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. An over/under of 64.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UNLV vs. Colorado State matchup.

UNLV vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

UNLV vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNLV Moneyline Colorado State Moneyline BetMGM UNLV (-7.5) 64.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UNLV (-7.5) 63.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UNLV vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

UNLV has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.

The Rebels have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.

Colorado State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.

The Rams have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

UNLV 2023 Futures Odds

