UNLV vs. Colorado State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The UNLV Rebels (5-1) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Colorado State Rams (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. An over/under of 64.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UNLV vs. Colorado State matchup.
UNLV vs. Colorado State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
UNLV vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNLV Moneyline
|Colorado State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNLV (-7.5)
|64.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UNLV (-7.5)
|63.5
|-330
|+260
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
UNLV vs. Colorado State Betting Trends
- UNLV has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.
- The Rebels have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.
- Colorado State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.
- The Rams have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
UNLV 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
