The UNLV Rebels (5-1) and the Colorado State Rams (3-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in a clash of MWC opponents.

On offense, UNLV ranks 50th in the FBS with 417.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 105th in total defense (411.7 yards allowed per contest). Colorado State ranks 46th in total yards per game (423.5), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the FBS with 462.3 total yards allowed per contest.

We dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on MW Network.

UNLV vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

UNLV vs. Colorado State Key Statistics

UNLV Colorado State 417.2 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.5 (74th) 411.7 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 462.3 (106th) 224 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 70.2 (131st) 193.2 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.3 (2nd) 5 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (131st) 14 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (6th)

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has 958 yards passing for UNLV, completing 62.2% of his passes and throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 147 rushing yards (24.5 ypg) on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Vincent Davis has carried the ball 52 times for a team-high 327 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

This season, Jai'Den Thomas has carried the ball 60 times for 297 yards (49.5 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Ricky White's team-leading 483 yards as a receiver have come on 31 catches (out of 49 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has caught 21 passes while averaging 34.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Senika McKie has a total of 128 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 11 passes.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi leads Colorado State with 1,944 yards on 161-of-253 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Vann Schield is his team's leading rusher with 42 carries for 146 yards, or 24.3 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Kobe Johnson has racked up 128 yards (on 44 attempts) with one touchdown.

Tory Horton leads his team with 690 receiving yards on 58 receptions with six touchdowns.

Dallin Holker has put together a 497-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 39 passes on 59 targets.

Justus Ross-Simmons' 36 targets have resulted in 20 catches for 301 yards and one touchdown.

