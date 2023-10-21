Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the UNLV Rebels and Colorado State Rams go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Rebels. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

UNLV vs. Colorado State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (-7) Over (61.5) UNLV 39, Colorado State 28

Week 8 MWC Predictions

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this game.

The Rebels have covered the spread in every game this year.

UNLV is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

The Rebels have played five games this season and four of them have gone over the total.

UNLV games this season have posted an average total of 55.1, which is 6.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

The Rams have a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rams' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Colorado State is a 2-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this season.

All Rams five game with a set total have hit the over.

The average over/under for Colorado State games this year is 3.7 fewer points than the point total of 61.5 for this outing.

Rebels vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UNLV 37.5 26.8 42.7 23.7 32.3 30 Colorado State 31 35 32 33.3 30 36.7

