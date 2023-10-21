Who is the team to beat at the top of the Southland going into Week 8 of the college football season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-0

5-1 | 9-0 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st

91st Last Game: W 28-11 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ McNeese

@ McNeese Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Nicholls State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-2

2-3 | 6-2 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: W 38-7 vs Houston Christian

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Texas A&M-Commerce

@ Texas A&M-Commerce Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Lamar

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-4

4-3 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 31st

31st Last Game: W 30-24 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

4. Houston Christian

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-4

3-4 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 50th

50th Last Game: W 30-0 vs Prairie View A&M

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

5. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 2-7

0-7 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 30-24 vs Lamar

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Northwestern State

@ Northwestern State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 3-7

1-5 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 28-11 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Nicholls State

Nicholls State Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Northwestern State

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 1-7

0-5 | 1-7 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 26th

26th Last Game: L 27-13 vs Lamar

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. McNeese

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-6 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st

51st Last Game: L 41-10 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

