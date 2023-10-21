Shea Theodore will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks face off on Saturday at United Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Theodore in that upcoming Golden Knights-Blackhawks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Shea Theodore vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Theodore Season Stats Insights

Theodore has averaged 23:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Theodore has a goal in one of his five games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Theodore has posted two or more points in two of the five games he's played this season.

In two of five games this year, Theodore has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

Theodore's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Theodore going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Theodore Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 13 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 5 Games 3 5 Points 1 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

