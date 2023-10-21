On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Shea Theodore going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Shea Theodore score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48 if he scores a goal)

Theodore stats and insights

Theodore has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 13 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

