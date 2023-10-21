The San Diego State Aztecs (3-4) face an MWC matchup against the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-6). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is San Diego State vs. Nevada?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: San Diego State 34, Nevada 23

San Diego State 34, Nevada 23 San Diego State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Aztecs have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter.

Nevada has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, the Wolf Pack have been at least a +340 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Aztecs have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Nevada (+11.5)



Nevada (+11.5) San Diego State has four wins in six games versus the spread this year.

In five games played Nevada has recorded three wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Three of San Diego State's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points.

There have been four Nevada games that have finished with a combined score higher than 47.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 39.7 points per game, 7.8 points fewer than the point total of 47.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

San Diego State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.8 48.2 47.5 Implied Total AVG 29.5 28 31 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

Nevada

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.9 55.5 57.8 Implied Total AVG 40.4 37 42.7 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.