Will Paul Cotter Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 21?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Paul Cotter light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Cotter stats and insights
- Cotter is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Cotter has no points on the power play.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 13 total goals (2.6 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.