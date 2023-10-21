The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Paul Cotter light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

  • Cotter is yet to score through five games this season.
  • He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Cotter has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 13 total goals (2.6 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

