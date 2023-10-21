The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Paul Cotter light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

Cotter is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Cotter has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 13 total goals (2.6 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

