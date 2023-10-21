Ole Miss vs. Auburn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:25 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
A pair of SEC teams square off when the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) and the Auburn Tigers (3-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Rebels are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 56.5 points.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Auburn matchup.
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-6.5)
|56.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-6.5)
|55.5
|-245
|+198
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- Wisconsin vs Illinois
- Texas vs Houston
- Tennessee vs Alabama
- James Madison vs Marshall
- Oklahoma State vs West Virginia
- Washington State vs Oregon
- Memphis vs UAB
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- Minnesota vs Iowa
- North Texas vs Tulane
- SMU vs Temple
- Mississippi State vs Arkansas
- Air Force vs Navy
- Penn State vs Ohio State
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- UCF vs Oklahoma
- Rice vs Tulsa
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Ole Miss is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Rebels have covered the spread twice when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Auburn has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Ole Miss & Auburn 2023 Futures Odds
|Ole Miss
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
|Auburn
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.