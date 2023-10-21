The Vegas Golden Knights, Nicolas Roy included, will meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Roy's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nicolas Roy vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Roy Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Roy has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 15:24 on the ice per game.

Roy has twice scored a goal in a game this season in five games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In three of five games this year, Roy has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In one of five games this season, Roy has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Roy's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Roy has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Roy Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 13 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 5 Games 3 3 Points 1 2 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

