Will Nicolas Roy find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

Roy has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.

Roy has no points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 13 total goals (2.6 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

