Oddsmakers heavily favor the San Diego State Aztecs (3-4) when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-6) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between MWC opponents at Snapdragon Stadium. San Diego State is favored by 13.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 points for the game.

San Diego State is putting up 22.4 points per game on offense, which ranks them 105th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 107th, allowing 31.3 points per contest. Nevada has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 18th-worst in total offense (322.7 total yards per game) and worst in total defense (512.0 total yards allowed per game).

Nevada vs. San Diego State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Snapdragon Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

San Diego State vs Nevada Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline San Diego State -13.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -550 +400

Nevada Recent Performance

The Wolf Pack are playing poorly of late both offensively and defensively -- gaining 349.0 yards per game in their past three games (-77-worst in college football), and giving up 500.0 per game (-1-worst).

In their past three games, the Wolf Pack are putting up 20.0 points per game (-70-worst in college football), and giving up 35.7 per game (-92-worst).

In its past three games, Nevada has thrown for 216.0 yards per game (-4-worst in the nation), and allowed 274.7 in the air (-82-worst).

In their past three games, the Wolf Pack have run for 133.0 yards per game (-22-worst in college football), and conceded 225.3 on the ground (-107-worst).

The Wolf Pack have two wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their past three games.

In Nevada's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Week 8 MWC Betting Trends

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Nevada is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs this year, the Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 3-1.

Two of Nevada's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

This season, Nevada has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

Nevada has not won as an underdog of +400 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has thrown for 907 yards (151.2 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 57.9% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 311 yards (51.8 ypg) on 71 carries with three touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has run for 241 yards across 78 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Jamaal Bell has registered 26 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 247 (41.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times and has one touchdown.

Spencer Curtis has collected 214 receiving yards (35.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 18 receptions.

Dalevon Campbell has racked up 205 reciving yards (34.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Ike Nnakenyi paces the team with 2.0 sacks, and also has 1.0 TFL and five tackles.

Emany Johnson has 43 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

