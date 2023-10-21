The San Diego State Aztecs (3-4) will square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-6) in a matchup of MWC teams on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium. The Wolf Pack are currently an underdog by 13.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. Nevada matchup.

Nevada vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2

San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Nevada vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline Nevada Moneyline BetMGM San Diego State (-13.5) 47.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel San Diego State (-13.5) 47.5 -550 +390 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Nevada vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Nevada has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wolf Pack are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

San Diego State has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Nevada 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

