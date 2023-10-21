Nevada vs. San Diego State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The San Diego State Aztecs (3-4) will square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-6) in a matchup of MWC teams on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium. The Wolf Pack are currently an underdog by 13.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. Nevada matchup.
Nevada vs. San Diego State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Diego, California
- Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
Nevada vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Diego State Moneyline
|Nevada Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Diego State (-13.5)
|47.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|San Diego State (-13.5)
|47.5
|-550
|+390
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Nevada vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Nevada has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Wolf Pack are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.
- San Diego State has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
Nevada 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
