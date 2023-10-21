The San Diego State Aztecs (3-4) play a familiar opponent when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-6) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium in an MWC battle.

With 332.4 yards of total offense per game (25th-worst) and 443.9 yards allowed per game on defense (13th-worst), San Diego State has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this season. Nevada has been unproductive on both offense and defense this season, ranking seventh-worst in points (17.3 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (39.5 per game).

Nevada vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Nevada vs. San Diego State Key Statistics

Nevada San Diego State 322.7 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.4 (93rd) 512 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.9 (124th) 119.3 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144 (78th) 203.3 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.4 (113th) 12 (101st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (6th)

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has thrown for 907 yards (151.2 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 57.9% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 311 yards (51.8 ypg) on 71 carries with three touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has collected 241 yards (on 78 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Jamaal Bell's 247 receiving yards (41.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 catches on 42 targets with one touchdown.

Spencer Curtis has caught 18 passes and compiled 214 receiving yards (35.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Dalevon Campbell's 25 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 205 yards and one touchdown.

San Diego State Stats Leaders

Jalen Mayden leads San Diego State with 1,287 yards (183.9 ypg) on 116-of-185 passing with six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 338 rushing yards on 74 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylon Armstead has collected 255 yards on 60 carries, scoring five times.

Mekhi Shaw has hauled in 16 catches for 254 yards (36.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Mark Redman has caught 21 passes for 241 yards (34.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Brionne Penny has a total of 221 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 19 throws.

