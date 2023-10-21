According to our computer projection model, the San Diego State Aztecs will defeat the Nevada Wolf Pack when the two teams play at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which begins at 9:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Nevada vs. San Diego State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (47.5) San Diego State 34, Nevada 23

Week 8 MWC Predictions

Nevada Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wolf Pack based on the moneyline is 22.7%.

The Wolf Pack's ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Nevada has a 3-1 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 11.5 points or more.

In theWolf Pack's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for Nevada this season is 9.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

San Diego State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Aztecs' implied win probability is 81.8%.

The Aztecs are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

There have been three Aztecs games (out of six) that hit the over this season.

San Diego State games have had an average of 47.8 points this season, 0.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Wolf Pack vs. Aztecs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Diego State 22.4 31.3 24.3 27.5 20.0 36.3 Nevada 17.3 39.5 19.0 36.3 15.7 42.7

