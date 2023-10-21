Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nevada
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football slate in Week 8, fans in Nevada should have tune in to see the Colorado State Rams and the UNLV Rebels square off at Allegiant Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Nevada on TV This Week
Colorado State Rams at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UNLV (-7)
Nevada Wolf Pack at San Diego State Aztecs
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: San Diego State (-11.5)
