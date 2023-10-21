Can we anticipate Michael Amadio finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Amadio stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Amadio scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Amadio has no points on the power play.

Amadio averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 13 total goals (2.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.