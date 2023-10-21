The Vegas Golden Knights, Mark Stone among them, face the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at United Center. If you're considering a bet on Stone against the Blackhawks, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mark Stone vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Stone has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 19:39 on the ice per game.

Stone has yet to score a goal this year through five games played.

Stone has a point in three of five games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Stone has an assist in three of five games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Stone hits the over on his points over/under is 66.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Stone going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stone Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 13 total goals (2.6 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 5 Games 2 5 Points 1 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.